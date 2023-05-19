(WAND) — SIU Medicine has highlighted a program that aims to provide additional training to nurses working in rural areas.
Agricultural workers face unique health challenges, and it is crucial for health care professionals to possess the necessary expertise to address their specific needs. AgriSafe Nurse Scholar Program fills this gap by providing nurses with comprehensive training in agricultural health and safety, equipping them to better serve this vital population.
AgriSafe and the Farm Family Resource Initiative (FFRI) are partnering to provide the AgriSafe Nurse Scholar program. The program offers a flexible learning experience, allowing participants to complete coursework online at their convenience. Nurses can enroll and begin their learning journey anytime between now and March 15, 2024. Upon completing the program, nurses will receive a certificate of attendance and a digital badge to recognize and share their accomplishments.
To ensure accessibility and encourage participation, the program offers scholarships for qualifying nurses. Nurses working in Illinois rural health clinics, government agencies, academia or nonprofit organizations are eligible for a FULL scholarship. They are required to pay a refundable deposit of $250 upon registration, and will be reimbursed upon successful completion of the course. Illinois nurses not working in the settings mentioned above are also eligible for a FULL scholarship. However, they are required to pay a refundable deposit of $500 upon registration.
Interested participants can sign up at learning.agrisafe.org/nurse-scholar-program.
The Farm Family Resource Initiative is a leading organization dedicated to supporting the well-being of farmers and workers in the agricultural industry. By providing valuable resources, educational programs and research initiatives, FFRI strives to create a safer and healthier environment for agricultural communities. For more information, visit siumed.org/farm.
