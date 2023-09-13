PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) — Students at Pawnee CUSD #11 could start receiving farm-fresh school lunches as soon as this fall.
This week, the Sangamon County Board approved a resolution that will launch a Farm to School pilot program.
“We hope this program is very successful in connecting our local kids to local and fresher food in a sustainable, cost-effective way,” said Andy VanMeter, Sangamon County Board Chairman. “I believe when other institutions see that this is possible, they might become more interested in funding their own local food transformations, which will, in turn, support our local farmers in a big way.”
The pilot program was recommended by a study that was conducted by the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln (CFLL) and Beyond Green Partners. The study assessed how to build a foundation for a local food system in Sangamon County.
Beyond Green Partners has done similar Farm to School work in Lincoln, Illinois, and across the country.
“Our school district in Pawnee has been very enthusiastic about this concept from the very beginning,” said Jeff Thomas, District 4 board member who lives in Pawnee. “We are very excited to be piloting this program in this area, and the community is very eager to get started.”
Several schools were interested in the idea. Sangamon County funded three additional preliminary assessments for Pawnee CUSD #11, Springfield’s Lanphier High School and Jefferson Middle School. Springfield District 186 plans to move forward with its own further planning and implementation.
Pawnee CUSD #11 was energetic about moving forward and partnering with Beyond Green Partners on a three-year training program to transform its operation to a scratch cooking foodservice program with a diverse menu that uses local and fresh ingredients, partnering with local farmers whenever possible. The Sangamon County Board has agreed to fund this pilot program, and the school will pay for staff costs and any equipment needs.
“We are so grateful to the county for partnering with us and funding this planning, training and implementation program,” said Tim Kratochvil, superintendent of Pawnee CUSD #11. “Our staff and school community are so excited about this project, and we are eager to get started and connect with local farmers to begin serving fresher, more local food to our students.”
