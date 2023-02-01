(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno answers the questions "Do you not have time to go to the theater?" and "Do you just not feel like going to the theater?"
>>The Reel Geno discusses growing streaming popularity
He takes a look at five different shows on five different streaming services and gives you his quick thoughts on them.
Plus, he also tells you some of the other shows that he is enjoying on those streaming services as well... and he may even give up a few secrets about his past in the process.
