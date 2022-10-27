(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents:The Reel Geno, Geno looks at the final entry in the Halloween franchise, "Halloween Ends."
>>The Reel Geno reviews "Halloween Ends"
It's been a few years since Michael Myers returned to Haddonfield, IL to try to once again kill Laurie Strode.
He's been nowhere to be found, and Laurie has tried to move on with her life.
Things are going well until her granddaughter begins dating a boy with a troubled past. How does this affect Laurie's new peaceful life? What are the boyfriend's secrets? Where's Michael Myers?
While Geno won't give away all of that, he will talk about where he thinks this new "Halloween" trilogy missed the mark.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.