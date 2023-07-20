MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Willow Tree Missions is the recipient of a $239,052 grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Capital Investment Program. The grant will help with renovations for the mission's second location.
The money will go towards reimbursing the costs of renovation repairs and life safety requirements at the downtown Monticello building.
Willow Tree Missions said the grant enables it to reach its goal of fully opening the Washington Street branch of its resale shop, a large multi-purpose space, and two upstairs apartments to be used for transitional housing.
“After a year of amazing support and progress, we were running out of options for the significant fundraising needed to finish the job. Then this congratulatory email from the state showed up regarding this grant. The timing was perfect and we are thankful to IDHS and the Pritzker administration for investing in human service organizations that are in need of funding to maintain and expand services in the communities they serve”, said Jill Maxey, Executive Director of Willow Tree Missions.
The grant money will fund electrical work, roof replacement, floor refinishing, fire rated wall enclosures, tuck-pointing, a fire alarm system and other improvements.
“It all started with a tip from Katherine Smith, who I don’t know personally but who shops at the Resale Shop and is the wife of a building volunteer from Knights of Columbus”, said Maxey. Smith forwarded a link seen on Facebook, describing the grant opportunity. “Diana Meyer, our volunteer grant writer, spent hours and hours putting together the grant application package”, Maxey added.
“I have always been impressed with the set-up of Willow Tree Missions, the way it operates to address domestic violence in Piatt County, Jill Maxey’s direction of the renovation project, and how our community has stepped in with ongoing support. I hoped to be able to communicate that accountability and dedication to the state,” said Diana Meyer.
Established in 2007, the founders of Willow Tree Missions were committed to addressing domestic violence needs with a program funded by a resale shop.
Two Resale Shop locations on Monroe Street and Washington Street are stocked with items donated by community members,
Willow Tree Missions not only works to help victims of domestic violence, but they also work to help eliminate it with focuses on education and prevention efforts, community awareness, partnering with law enforcement officials, and helping clients with orders of protection, counseling, and other needs.
Willow Tree Missions expanded by purchasing a 26,000 square foot building on Monticello’s downtown square.
A capital campaign was initiated in 2022 with the goal of providing funding for the extensive renovation needs of the building.
The community has contributed physical labor, material goods and supplies, services ranging from sorting donated resale shop items to coordinating fundraising events to updating its social media presence, and monetary gifts.
Maxey said,” I am eternally grateful for the innumerable ways the Piatt County community has come together to support Willow Tree Missions. But our work continues, and must continue, until domestic violence is eradicated.”
