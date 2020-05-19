DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur business is operating against the governor’s stay-at-home order.
The nail salon, Honey Nails, at a strip mall near Walmart is considered “non-essential” under the governor’s plan, which means it should not be operating.
WAND News crews saw customers coming in and out of the back door, the lights off, and at least one nail technician working. At least one customer was seen in a chair receiving services.
WAND News asked the salon if it was aware it was working in violation of the governor’s executive order. The person who was asked would not answer the door but did shake their head yes.
Under the governor’s executive order, and an emergency rule filed last week, the owners could be arrested, and fined if the business continues to operate.
The Macon County Health Department told WAND News they were aware of the situation and could take further actions.
In the event the health department determines the business is in violation of any orders, they could be served a cease and desist.
