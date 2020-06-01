NORTHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The most connected man in Illinois golf isn't a player, coach or even a professional.
He's a Godfather.
Illinois head coach Mike Small knows him. Decatur pros Steve Orrick and Kurt "Turtle" Rogers know him.
Sunset Ridge caddiemaster Greg Kunkel (aka "Kunks") is ticketed for multiple halls of fame in addition to being a confidant to A-list stars dating back to the mid-1980s.
You may know one of his friends: Michael Jordan.
Kunkel estimates he's spent more than 150 rounds, possibly 200, with the most famous athlete in team sports history. That includes the moment Jordan returned to Chicago from winning the 1991 NBA championship in Los Angeles, the weekend of his father's funeral in 1993, a legendary round with Ahmad Rashad and Brian Urlacher in 2004 and a freezing, rain-soaked 1985 afternoon when they first met.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.