URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- One woman pronounced dead, 3 other victims sent to the hospital after shots fired at Urbana residence.
Urbana police officers were dispatched to 1204 W. Church Street on the report of shots fired at approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
According to officials, when officers arrived they discovered multiple people inside the home, one victim, a 42-year-old female resident of the house identified as Johanna P. CowartWilliams, had been shot multiple times.
Officers attempted CPR on Cowart-Williams but were unsuccessful.
Cowart-Williams remained unconscious and was later pronounced dead by Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup at 2:27 a.m. in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department.
Police say another victim, a 21-year-old female, had also been shot and was complaining of no having no sensation in her lower extremities. She is being treated for serious wounds at a local hospital.
A third and a fourth victim were also found inside the house. Both had also been shot, but their injuries were less severe.
According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that 3 black males approached the residence on foot from the west. The males walked to the west side of the residence and shot repeatedly through the windows and wall on the west side of the house, striking the subjects who were inside in a bedroom.
Officers and detectives located over 60 bullet holes in the residence. Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are assisting in processing the scene of the shooting.
Detectives are aware that this shooting is likely linked to a number of shootings and murders that have been recently occurring in the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area and they are coordinating with other local law enforcement agencies on those incidents.
The investigation of this incident is ongoing. Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.
Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website, or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app which if available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.
