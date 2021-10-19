BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Monday night fire at a Bloomington apartment building claimed the life of a resident and ended with multiple people going to a hospital.
At 11:08 p.m. Monday, firefighters responded to 603 W. Market St. and found smoke coming from the eaves of the structure. Multiple residents were outside with their neighbors.
Crews from the first engine to arrive on the scene made entry with a hand line. Initial reports to 911 talked about "a house on fire with everyone out," and follow up reports from bystanders had conflicting information about whether everyone was out or if there was potentially one or two residents still inside.
Responders from the Normal Fire Department and Bloomington Township Fire Department were called to assist. About 40 minutes into the response, crews had to leave and move to a defensive tactic because of conditions in the building. With the stairs burned away, crews weren't able to initially get to the third floor.
They were again forced out in another attempt to get inside and attack the "seat" of the fire.
Following an extensive exterior attack involving four hand lines and an aerial apparatus, the fire was primarily under control and responders were able to get inside. At about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, crews found a 62-year-old resident dead in his apartment.
The coroner's office responded and identified the victim. That name has not yet been made public, as next of kin has not yet been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Five other residents were taken to local hospitals for fire-related injuries. No further updates were available Tuesday on their conditions.
The Red Cross was notified of eight adults needing assistance. All of them are displaced after the building was destroyed in the fire.
The cause of this fire is under investigation and no damage estimate has been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.