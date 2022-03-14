SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A person was killed in a Monday shooting in Springfield, police said.
Officers said they responded at about 1:10 p.m. to Roadrunner Court and Chickadee Court for a report of a shooting. A male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
He was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital for treatment. He did not survive.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the victim was a 26-year-old man. His identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
A person of interest was detained at the scene and is being interviewed by Springfield police detectives.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
