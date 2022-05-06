DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was transported to a hospital for treatment after a two-vehicle crash occurred in a Decatur intersection.
Firefighters said they were called after 2 p.m. Friday to Oakland Avenue and Ravina Park Road. Two vehicles were involved in the collision, with one of the vehicles ending up on its side.
The injuries suffered by the transported person are not believed to be serious.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
