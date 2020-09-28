(WAND) - President Donald Trump announced 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests will be sent out across the United States.
The tests include 50 million for nursing homes, 15 million for milling facilities, 10 million for health and hospice care agencies and 1 million for historically Black colleges and universities.
About 100 million of the tests will go to states in order to allow them to reopen economies and schools as fast as possible, the president said.
The tests are coming from Abbott Laboratories - a company based in Illinois.
