DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - With the entire state of Illinois set to enter Phase Four of 'Restore Illinois', Governor JB Pritzker is expected to to help nearly 30,000 Illinoisans who were not able to pay rent because of COVID-19.
Pritzker said his administration put together a support package over $900 million dollars.
"The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone in Illinois," Pritzker said.
A total of $150 million from the support package will go through the Illinois Housing Development Authority. Renters can apply for $5,000 grants.
Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or C.A.R.E.S Act, landlords are prohibited from evicting tenants for four months. However, it applies to landlords with federally-backed mortgages.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition has a map one can use to see if their home is covered by the C.A.R.E.S. act eviction moratoriums. At last check, there are 68 homes in Decatur, 36 homes in Champaign and 80 homes in Springfield that are eligible. Pritzker said nearly one-in-three Illinois adults "have missed last month's rent or mortgage."
To make the effort go as smoothly as possible, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is expected to launch on Aug. 1, 2020. Pritzker recently extended the eviction ban through July 31, 2020.
In Illinois, landlords must give tenants at least five days to pay rent or move. The ERA program is on a first-come-first-approved basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.