CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has identified the 18-year-old woman shot and killed Friday evening as Nizeri Carter.
Champaign Police said they were dispatched near N. Elm St. and W. Bradley Ave. around 4:52 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting.
Shortly after officers arrived, they received noticed that Carter had arrived to a nearby hospital with wounds.
Carter was shot multiple times in the torso and leg. She died later Friday night at the hospital.
The investigation indicates Carter was walking on Elm St. when two people in masks approached her on foot and opened fire.
After shooting Carter, the subjects ran away. No arrests have been made.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
Police are asking nearby businesses and residents with outdoor surveillance cameras to notify the Champaign Police Department.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.