CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Another person has been charged in the November shooting of 18-year-old Nizeri Carter of Champaign.
On November 4, Champaign Police said they were dispatched near N. Elm St. and W. Bradley Ave. around 4:52 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Carter, who had sustained multiple gunshots, was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Seventeen-year-old Keshawn Brown was charged with multiple counts of murder related to the case on November 29 after having been arrested for an unrelated charge the day before.
After a police investigation, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Thomas Woodson, 16, of Urbana, as an adult with four counts of Murder, one count of Attempted Murder, and one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm on December 14.
Both individuals have been charged as adults and remain in custody awaiting trial.
Even though charges have been filed, the investigation remains ongoing, and CPD believe that eyewitnesses and video evidence could be important to the investigation. Anyone who has additional information contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
