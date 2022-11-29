CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign Police have filed charges against a 17-year-old male following an investigation into a homicide on Elm Street in early November 2022.
According to Police, on November 4, 2022, officers were dispatched at 4:52 p.m. to the 1100-Block of N. Elm Street for a report of a shooting with injuries.
Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, they learned that an 18-year-old female victim had arrived at the hospital, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The 18-year-old later identified as Nizeri Carter of Champaign, succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Police report on November 29, 2022, Keshawn Brown, 17, of Champaign was charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder.
Brown was arrested on November 28, 2022, in Normal, Illinois, on charges unrelated to this incident. He was then transferred into the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Facility.
Even though charges have been filed, the investigation remains ongoing, and it is still believed that eyewitnesses and video evidence could be of investigative significance. Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
The Champaign Police reminds the public that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
These charges have been updated by the CPD as of 3:50 p.m.
