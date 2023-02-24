URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — After being charged on December 14, Thomas Woodson pleaded guilty this week to his role in the death of 18-year-old Nizeri Carter of Champaign.
On November 4, 2022, Champaign Police said they were dispatched near N. Elm St. and W. Bradley Ave. around 4:52 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Carter, who had sustained multiple gunshots, was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Seventeen-year-old Keshawn Brown was charged with multiple counts of murder related to the case on November 29 after having been arrested for an unrelated charge the day before.
After a police investigation, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Thomas Woodson, 16, of Urbana, as an adult with four counts of Murder, one count of Attempted Murder, and one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm on December 14.
The News-Gazette reports that Assistant States’s Attorney Kristin Alferink dismissed the charges of murder and attempted murder against Woodson in exchange for his guilty plea for the aggravated discharge of a firearm. He admitted that he fired a gun toward Nizeri Carter.
Woodson has been scheduled for sentencing on April 12.
