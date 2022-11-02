MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were arrested following an attack on a Mattoon police officer that left the officer with a broken nose and head injuries.
Mattoon Police arrested Kyle E. Hamilton, 37, of Mattoon, and Timothy J. Cotter, 31, of Mattoon, on October 25 at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Edgar Ave.
Mattoon Officers had been called to a home to check the well-being of an individual.
MPD said Hamilton pushed a police officer and interfered during the investigation. Cotter was arrested after police said he punched an officer in the face and struck him in the head several times with a household item.
The officer sustained a broken nose and other head injuries. He was treated at the hospital and released.
Hamilton and Cotter were transported to the Coles County Jail. Hamilton's bond was set at $10,000, and Cotter's bond was set at $50,000.
