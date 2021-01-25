(WAND)-One injured and taken to the hospital after a two-unit car crash on I-70, Sunday, Jan. 24.
According to police Dallas Bellamey, 54, of Indianapolis, IN, and Daniel Soltero, 42, of St. Charles, MO, were traveling westbound on I-70 when Bellamey struck the front passenger side of Soltero after trying to switch lanes.
This caused Bellamey's vehicle to overturn several times before coming to a complete stop after striking the concrete median.
Soltero was able to gain control of his vehicle and pull safely off the roadway.
As a result of the accident, Bellamey was issued a citation for improper lane usage and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.
