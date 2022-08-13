PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police arrested 2 men in connection to the death of an Edgar County man.
According to Illinois State Police, Preston Wallace, 20, of Paris, IL, was arrested for First Degree Murder. ISP said it, also arrested Gabriel Wallace, 38, of Paris, IL, for Aggravated Battery, and Mob Action.
ISP said, on August 6, 2022, at 8:58 p.m., Paris Police Department responded to a fight in the street in front of a house in the 700 block of N. Central Street. The victim, Gary L. White, 69, of Paris, IL, was transported to a local hospital and later to regional hospital where he died from his injuries on August 8, 2022.
On August 12, 2022, an arrest warrant for Preston Wallace was issued by Edgar County State’s Attorney’s Office. PPD took Preston Wallace into custody on August 12, 2022 and he is being held in the Edgar County Jail on a $500,000. Gabriel Wallace was taken into custody by PPD on August 12, 2022 for his outstanding warrants and charged with the additional charges stemming from this incident. Gabriel Wallace is being held in the Edgar County Jail awaiting a bond hearing on Monday, August 15, 2022.
