Changes coming to the Illinois State Fair this year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Fair sets an all-time record high in attendance in 2022.  
 
The Fair released the estimated attendance totals for 2022, reporting over 636,700 visitors walked through the gates this year and an increase of nearly 95,000 people over 2021 weekend crowds. 
 
According to the Fair the high attendance numbers are also reflected by the over $6.4 million in estimated revenue. 
 
The Fair says even though this year's estimated revenue falls short of the 2019 record of $6.5 million, there are still some percentage-based vendors who have yet to begin their payment, and two major events generally held during the fair, have been postponed for later dates in 2022. 
 
“Once again, the Illinois State Fair was a resounding success,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to the leadership of Director Costello and Fair Manager Clark, thousands of Illinoisans and people throughout the nation descended upon Springfield for eleven days of exciting exhibits, delicious food, and community fun—all while honoring our state’s legacy of strong agricultural traditions. To every attendee: thank you for making the Illinois State Fair a part of your summer. Until next year!”
 
“The record attendance proves that the Illinois State Fair is more than an event, it’s also a reunion for residents from every region to gather and enjoy the businesses, exhibits, food and entertainment that make our state diverse and a great place to live,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Thank you to all those who put in the work to make the Illinois State Fair amazing, and a must-do experience every year.”
 
The Fair also reports a grandstand revenue record was set in 2022, with over $2.3 million coming in for the nine shows. Overall, tickets sold this year for the Illinois Lottery Grandstand came in fourth out of the last five years with 48,104.
 
“We were blessed with 11 days of great weather, which meant large crowds and even larger smiles for our fairgoers,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “While it is great to have these amazing numbers, it was even better seeing so many people enjoying the Illinois State Fair. We now get back to work planning for 2023 and we hope to see you all back again.”
The 2023 Illinois State Fair is set to run August 11-21.
 
 

Thurs

Fri

Sat

Sun

Mon

Tues

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Sat

Sun

Total

2022

42,208

59,717

79,298

80,331

49,082

47,555

43,585

43,908

75,182

54,691

61,143

636,700

2021

21,015

49,940

63,604

61,756

38,708

32,746

34,190

30,178

51,390

45,161

43,700

472,388

2019

35,961

39,053

59,040

59,925

44,044

36,818

37,897

37,732

51,641

51,515

55,274

508,900

 
Now that fair season has ended construction can resume on the Coliseum, and the start of Phase 2 of the $58.1 million capital investment project can resume.
 
Phase 2 will focus on an electrical overhaul, underground plumbing, new seating, new restrooms, an elevator and adding an HVAC system that will allow for heating and cooling of the facility. The anticipated costs for the Phase 2 of the Coliseum renovations is approximately $16.3 million.
Other projects slated to take place in FY 23 include:
  • $1.87 million: Roof replacements on the Junior Livestock Building, Sheep Barn, Hobbies Arts and Crafts Building, and at least three barns along the backstretch;
  • $11.9 million: HVAC replacements on the Orr Building, Illinois Building, Junior Livestock Building, Artisans Building, Hobbies Arts and Crafts Building, and Grandstand;
  • $2.994 million: Tuckpoint work in the Grandstand, Artisans, Hobbies Arts and Crafts, Emmerson and Block (IDOA headquarters) buildings;
  • $8 million: Road construction along 8th Street between the IDOA building and the IDNR building and along the backstretch on the northwest corner of the fairgrounds; provides funding to make structural improvements to the south pedestrian tunnel leading into the fairgrounds from Gate 6/infield parking;
  • $2.585 million: Energy improvement repairs for Block Building;
  • $1.7 million: Roof and HVAC replacement to Illinois State Fair Administration Building.

