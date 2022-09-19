SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Fair sets an all-time record high in attendance in 2022.
The Fair released the estimated attendance totals for 2022, reporting over 636,700 visitors walked through the gates this year and an increase of nearly 95,000 people over 2021 weekend crowds.
According to the Fair the high attendance numbers are also reflected by the over $6.4 million in estimated revenue.
The Fair says even though this year's estimated revenue falls short of the 2019 record of $6.5 million, there are still some percentage-based vendors who have yet to begin their payment, and two major events generally held during the fair, have been postponed for later dates in 2022.
“Once again, the Illinois State Fair was a resounding success,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to the leadership of Director Costello and Fair Manager Clark, thousands of Illinoisans and people throughout the nation descended upon Springfield for eleven days of exciting exhibits, delicious food, and community fun—all while honoring our state’s legacy of strong agricultural traditions. To every attendee: thank you for making the Illinois State Fair a part of your summer. Until next year!”
“The record attendance proves that the Illinois State Fair is more than an event, it’s also a reunion for residents from every region to gather and enjoy the businesses, exhibits, food and entertainment that make our state diverse and a great place to live,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Thank you to all those who put in the work to make the Illinois State Fair amazing, and a must-do experience every year.”
The Fair also reports a grandstand revenue record was set in 2022, with over $2.3 million coming in for the nine shows. Overall, tickets sold this year for the Illinois Lottery Grandstand came in fourth out of the last five years with 48,104.
“We were blessed with 11 days of great weather, which meant large crowds and even larger smiles for our fairgoers,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “While it is great to have these amazing numbers, it was even better seeing so many people enjoying the Illinois State Fair. We now get back to work planning for 2023 and we hope to see you all back again.”
The 2023 Illinois State Fair is set to run August 11-21.
Thurs
Fri
Sat
Sun
Mon
Tues
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Sat
Sun
Total
2022
42,208
59,717
79,298
80,331
49,082
47,555
43,585
43,908
75,182
54,691
61,143
636,700
2021
21,015
49,940
63,604
61,756
38,708
32,746
34,190
30,178
51,390
45,161
43,700
472,388
2019
35,961
39,053
59,040
59,925
44,044
36,818
37,897
37,732
51,641
51,515
55,274
508,900
Now that fair season has ended construction can resume on the Coliseum, and the start of Phase 2 of the $58.1 million capital investment project can resume.
Phase 2 will focus on an electrical overhaul, underground plumbing, new seating, new restrooms, an elevator and adding an HVAC system that will allow for heating and cooling of the facility. The anticipated costs for the Phase 2 of the Coliseum renovations is approximately $16.3 million.
Other projects slated to take place in FY 23 include:
- $1.87 million: Roof replacements on the Junior Livestock Building, Sheep Barn, Hobbies Arts and Crafts Building, and at least three barns along the backstretch;
- $11.9 million: HVAC replacements on the Orr Building, Illinois Building, Junior Livestock Building, Artisans Building, Hobbies Arts and Crafts Building, and Grandstand;
- $2.994 million: Tuckpoint work in the Grandstand, Artisans, Hobbies Arts and Crafts, Emmerson and Block (IDOA headquarters) buildings;
- $8 million: Road construction along 8th Street between the IDOA building and the IDNR building and along the backstretch on the northwest corner of the fairgrounds; provides funding to make structural improvements to the south pedestrian tunnel leading into the fairgrounds from Gate 6/infield parking;
- $2.585 million: Energy improvement repairs for Block Building;
- $1.7 million: Roof and HVAC replacement to Illinois State Fair Administration Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.