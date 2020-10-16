DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Police say four people were injured Friday morning after a crash involving two vehicles and a Decatur Transit System bus.
Sgt. Shawn Guenther said officers were called to the intersection of West McKinley and Oakland avenues at about 10:12 a.m. One of the vehicles was traveling northbound on Oakland, while another was headed southbound.
The crash happened after the city bus, which was westbound on McKinley, attempted to turn left onto Oakland after stopping at the intersection.
Guenther said the bus veered off the roadway and crashed into the tree line on the west side of Oakland Avenue.
One of the vehicles that was struck had three people inside. They were transported to a local hospital and later released. The bus driver was also taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.
The driver of the third vehicle involved was not hurt.
Guenther said the bus driver was cited for failing to yield at a stop intersection.
