LASALLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff.
A total of 23 staff and 42 residents as positive for COVID-19.
All the residents who tested positive have been moved to the negative pressure isolation unit and are being closely, officials said.
All cases are mild presenting mostly as cold-like symptoms, and no one has required hospitalization.
The residents are vaccinated, and COVID-19 treatment therapies have been administered as needed.
"Our top priority is the health and safety of our military veterans and the heroic staff who care for them. We take this very seriously. We are following recommendations from local health officials, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the CDC, and the IDPH to safeguard everyone at the facility. This includes conducting health screenings every four hours on our veterans, COVID-19 testing of staff at each shift change, use of N-95 respirator masks with protective face shields, maintaining social-distancing practices, using gloves and gowns, and intensified cleaning and disinfection protocols," they said in a statement.
Communal dining has been stopped in the home until the outbreak has ended. Visitation is allowed. However, family is encouraged to delay their visit until the outbreak is resolved.
