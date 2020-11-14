DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Decatur liquor store that left a 63-year old dead.
Police told WAND News officers responded to JB's Liquor North on North Calhoun Street just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday night. WAND News confirmed the store is commonly referred to as The Bass. Police said a 63-year old was found dead inside as a result of gunfire.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Decatur Police Department or Crimestoppers
This is a developing story, WAND News will update you as soon as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.