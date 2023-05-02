FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois State Police has located another fatality from the May 1, 2023 crash on I-55 near milepost 76.
Police initially reported six individuals were found deceased at the crash scene.
According to ISP, due to the severity of the crash remains were masked and what was previously believed to be the remains of one individual was two.
ISP is working closely with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identification of the seven deceased individuals and information will be released once identification is complete and proper notifications have been made.
The coroner previously confirmed 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, WI. died in the crash.
ISP confirms a total of 37 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical and ages spanning 2-years-old to 80-years-old.
Approximately 72 vehicles are known to be involved in the crashes that occurred in both northbound and southbound lanes of I-55 between mile post 72 and 78 near Farmersville in Montgomery County shortly before 11 a.m. on May 1, 2023.
Police said many vehicles involved in the crashes, will be released beginning May 3, 2023 at 8 a.m. Anyone traveling south on I-55 prior to the crash, should call 217-685-4354 to arrange pickup for your vehicle.
Those who were traveling north on I-55 prior to the crash, should call 618-346-3653 to arrange pickup for your vehicle. Some, but not all, vehicles traveling northbound on I-55 will be released.
People retrieving vehicles must provide their driver’s license and insurance to the ISP Command Vehicle located at the intersection of Brown and Henrietta in Divernon.
An officer will ask basic questions such as, who was in the vehicle, your phone number, and insurance card information.
Adjustors and/or private reconstruction are not allowed to gain access to the vehicles until tomorrow, May 3, 2023 after they are processed.
ISP thanks all its first responder partners and sister agencies for their tremendous work and assistance during this incident.
Law enforcement personnel from Divernon Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, Litchfield Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
The following Fire Departments also responded to the scene: Carlinville Fire Department, Chatham Fire Department, Divernon Fire Department, Farmersville Fire Protection District, Girard Fire Department, Pawnee Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department, Shell Creek Fire Department, Springfield Fire Department, Springfield Hazmat, and Virden Fire Department.
Emergency medical services were provided by: Five helicopters from Air Evac and Arch, America Ambulance Service, Bunker Hill Ambulance Service, Carlinville Ambulance, Chatham Ambulance, Echo 6 Ambulance, Gillespie/Benld Ambulance, Hillsboro Ambulance, Litchfield Ambulance Service, Medic First Ambulance, Morrisonville Ambulance Service, Nokomis Ambulance, Pawnee Ambulance, Prairieland Ambulance Service, Raymond Ambulance Service, Stoughton Ambulance, and Virden Ambulance Service.
The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and the Illinois Secretary of State Police also provided personnel on scene.
The Macoupin County Coroner, Montgomery County Coroner, and Sangamon County Coroner are assisting with the fatalities.
Related articles
- 6 dead, 30 injured after fiery pileup involving 60 to 80 vehicles on I-55 near Farmersville
- Drivers describe crash on I-55
- 2 of the six victims from massive I-55 pile up crash still unidentified
- ISP: Portions of I-55 to close again due to wind and dust
- Traffic seen traveling on I-55 following deadly 70+ vehicle pile up
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.