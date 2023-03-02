ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Illinois Farm Bureau, 96% of farms in the state are family owned.
That’s nearly 70,000 farms in Illinois.
One of these farms is the Clavin Dairy Farm in Rosamond. It’s run by Leanne Casner, her family, and their small staff.
“[This farm] feels like home. It is home...Dairy farming is family,” said Casner.
Casner, an Army veteran, returned to her roots after serving. She was raised on the farm, same as her father.
“When we were growing up, me and my siblings would milk at 2 a.m. before school,” she said.
Clavin Dairy Farm was started by Casner’s grandfather in 1957. It was passed down to her father, who now helps with the fields while Casner takes the lead. If her kids express interest, Casner plans to keep the tradition.
“I like that my daughters will grow up in this environment. I feel that it’s very important for their upbringing. Learning hard work, good value, and the importance of family,” she said.
According to the Illinois Agriculture Association, 9,000 in the state have been in the same family for over 100 years.
Casner says their core values and care of the animals ensures their business remains viable for years to come.
“They’re well fed, well taken care of. They have a dry period; they have two months off before they have a calf. They aren’t milked year-round they get a break,” she said. “Our main concern is taking care of the cows because if we don’t take care of them, they’re not going to milk, and they’re not going to take care of us.”
Clavin Dairy Farm produces 80 pounds of milk a day, which is taken to Prairie Farms to be homogenized. It’s bottled and on store shelves within 48 hours of milking.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.