SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport celebrated its first flight to Arizona on Thursday.
The airport hopes the new flights will be a boost for Springfield and for those who love to travel. WAND News talked with the person who cut the ribbon for the Thursday flight.
"My birthday is December 17th, and that was the day I made my first flight to Kittyhawk, and now I'm on th efirst flight to Mesa, so that's fun," said Mary Brod.
There will be two flights a week to Arizona throughout the year, the airport said.
Even more flights are expected to be offered during the holiday season.
