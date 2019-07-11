(WAND) - Actress Denise Nickerson, best known for her role as Violet Beauregarde in the 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" has died.
She passed away in the hospital Wednesday night.
Nickerson was taken to the ICU after suffering a severe stroke in June 2018 and was put on life support.
On Tuesday, her son posted that they had taken her off life support.
"We're telling her it's okay to let go," he wrote.
She passed away one day after she was taken off life support.
In addition to her role in "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," Nickerson was in the soap opera "Dark Shadows," and educational children's television series, "The Electric Company."