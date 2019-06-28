SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND)- The custody case of a woman in her 90s has drawn attention to reports of sexual abuse in Amish communities.
The case began several months ago with reports to Mid-Illinois Senior Services.
"I received anonymous calls within the Amish community with concern for the client's wellbeing," said caregiver advisor Kim Adamson. "We are mandated reporters, and that's how we got involved. So as a mandated reporter, I then had to make the call to Adult Protective Services.
Local workers also contacted the Amish Heritage Foundation, an organization that aims to "establish a new generation of Amish leaders ... and engaged our silenced issues."
"In the beginning, there were signs of malnourishment and general neglect of the victim," said executive director Torah Bontrager. "The victim also disclosed that she had been sexually abused."
WAND is not naming the woman for her privacy. Authorities have not charged anyone with abusing her.
Bontrager came to Central Illinois ahead of a Friday hearing in the case. She says she has met with current and former Amish women about abuse and had a "breakthrough" meeting with a bishop.
"We finally realized after a lengthy conversation that it has been decided by the steering committee that all crimes need to be reported to law enforcement, that it should not just get turned over to the bishop."
Bontrager said that could lead more Amish women to report abuse to authorities.