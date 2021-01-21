SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After another Illinois State Police squad car was hit, Trooper Roy Atwater, told WAND News this is becoming an all-too-familiar sight.
"So far in 2021, we've had three Illinois State Trooper vehicles struck," Atwater says. "They were all related to Scott's Law."
Scott's Law, otherwise known as the Move Over Law, mandates that when approaching any police or other emergency vehicle stopped along the roadway, one must proceed with caution, change lanes if possible and reduce speed.
"In 2020, we had 15 of the move over Scott's Law related crashes," Atwater said. "In 2019, we had 26, and also, in 2019, we had three troopers lose their lives to Scott's Law move over accidents."
Atwater said troopers are put in harm's way every day, but one of the biggest threats they currently face is people not paying attention behind the wheel.
"It's up there with one of the most dangerous situations we're in," Atwater said. "Every traffic stop presents itself as a danger."
For Logan, Ryan and Quinn Lillard, they have not one but two parents protecting and serving the community.
"Our mom and dad, they're both state troopers," Logan said. "[Scott's Law violations] hurt many families and many people, so please follow the rules and do what you're told."
The Lillards want to remind people troopers are more than just law enforcement officials - they are somebody's family.
"We just really want them to come home safe with us," Logan said.
In 2020, more than 2,000 Scott's Law citations were written. Current fines for violating Scott's Law are $250 for the first offense and $750 for the second.
