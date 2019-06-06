MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - After a tragic fire, a local business has a storefront again.
A fire destroyed Shores Jewelry in Mattoon back in March. This week, the business re-opened in a different location on Broadway Avenue next to the Mattoon Flower Shop.
Store workers and the owner say they're excited to move forward.
“To get back to normal is going to be nice," said sales associate Ali Beals. "This is his livelihood, you know, he's been, you know, ever since he was little, he's been watching his dad do it. You know his dad started in 1947, so this is his livelihood (and) I’m glad that he's able to keep it going."
Beals says this current location is temporary for the next 9 to 12 months while the company rebuilds.
Keep an eye on the Shores Jewelry Facebook page. The business says it will host an open house for the community in the near future.