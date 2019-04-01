SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Safe Families for Children and HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital are commemorating the start with an event at n10:30 a.m. Monday at the HSHS St. John's Pavilion.
Attendees will gather on the lawn in front of the Pavilion following the event to plant blue pinwheels, one of the national symbols of child abuse prevention.
"Preventing child abuse and neglect is about keeping children safe. All children, of all ages. And we all have a role to play," said Denise McCaffrey, Executive Director of Prevent Child Abuse Illinois. "As we plant pinwheels, tie blue ribbons, and celebrate April as Child Abuse Prevention Month we can all learn what it takes to protect children."
"At DCFS, we are often 'first responders' when it comes to helping vulnerable children and their families. It's our critical mission to assess their safety; hear what they are saying, even when they can't speak for themselves; and ensure that they are better off as a result of coming into our line of sight," said Interim Director Debra Dyer-Webster. "We all have a responsibility to reach out and touch families who are struggling and do all that we can to support them so they can support their children."
EJ Kuiper, interim CEO of HSHS St. John's Hospital said, "As health care providers, we know unaddressed child abuse and neglect often present as an array of unmanaged chronic conditions, psychological disorders and substance abuse and misuse in adulthood. By partnering with others to educate the community on the importance of prevention and early intervention; we are protecting a child's right to joy and innocence. These critical conversations are foundational to building resilience and improving quality of life and health outcomes in our community."