MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Annual winter events are set to start Friday at Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello.
Opening Night of the Holiday Showcase, presented by Sterling Wealth Management, and Holiday GLOW, presented by the U of I Community Credit Union, will start on Dec. 3 and continue through the weekend of Dec. 4-5. GLOW will be open through most of December and into January.
All events can be found at the estate, located at 515 Old Timber Road in Monticello.
Allerton staff are welcoming the public back to the mansion in 2021. They said they have increased amenities with the support of event sponsors.
“We were able to invest in some updated décor inside, and host new art pieces outside to make the experience even more magical,” explained Retreat Center Manager Jordan Zech. “We’re so thankful to be able to provide this opportunity to the community, and especially thankful for their support, attendance, and sponsorships.”
In the mansion, officials said Zech worked with Bill Haworth, a man locally known for design capabilities, and several Allerton volunteers. The group decorated over 20 trees, the grand staircase, balconies, rooms and hallways.
“It took Bill and his team six 10+ hour days to complete – and their dedication shows in the final result!” said Zech. “As a staff, we see the future of Allerton and how we can grow and make activities like the Showcase and GLOW bigger and better. Community investment means everything in getting our events to where we want them to be.”
There are limited tickets available for Opening Night on Dec. 3 (5-9 p.m.), where attendees will be able to shop at the Holiday Showcase in the Mansion, view illuminated gardens and artwork at Holiday GLOW, take in live music and buy food and drinks form the Greenhouse Cafe and food trucks.
Holiday Showcase attendees can enjoy a buffet lunch, which has limited reservations remaining on Sunday only, as well as Aaric Kendall of Double A Carving Co. creating an ice sculpture outside of the mansion (3-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday). Officials said Holiday GLOW (5-9 p.m.) will feature food and drink options and fires in the Meadow.
“It sure is nice to see winter at the park come back to life,” said Allerton Executive Director Derek Peterson. “It’s especially meaningful this year to see the community come together under one roof. We are grateful to be able to host these local artists and organizations, and give them an avenue to interact with the public who wants to support them.”
More winter events include a Swag Making Workshop at the Greenhouse Cafe and Illinois Willows (Dec. 8) and Mansion Public Tours (Dec. 14). To find more information and to buy tickets, click here or call (217)333-3287.
