SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Jim Allmon will replace Cinda Edwards as Sangamon County coroner following a plane crash that claimed her life.
Allmon, who was chief deputy to Edwards, was sworn in to the role Tuesday night. He was nominated to the position by Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter in the same week.
The Jan. 28 plane crash that killed Edwards also caused the deaths of her husband, former Springfield mayor Frank Edwards, and John Evans.
Sheriff Jack Campbell served as interim coroner before Allmon took the job officially.