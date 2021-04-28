DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) –Ameren Illinois customers in Macon County will soon be benefiting from a $9.6 million pipeline project upgrade.
The project will upgrade around one mile of vintage underground natural gas pipeline in two different sections- a southern section near Goodwin Park in Mt. Zion and a northern section near Long Creek along Highway 121.
Construction is set to begin in early May and is expected to be fully complete by mid-August.
The new 16-inch steel pipeline will modernize the region's natural gas energy delivery infrastructure, strengthening the integrity and reliability and supporting economic development for all of Macon County.
"We have made significant progress in the last seven years strengthening the integrity and reliability of our natural gas infrastructure across our Ameren Illinois service territory," said Richard J. Mark, Chairman, and President, Ameren Illinois. "As we look to the future, this robust energy delivery system will meet the needs of our customers in Macon County and throughout our service territory."
