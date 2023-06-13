SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Amtrak will begin regular service with Chicago to St. Louis Lincoln Service trains hitting 110 mph starting June 26, 2023. The faster speeds will cut at least 15 minutes off of most trips.
Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois has secured nearly $1.7 billion over the past decade to fund high speed rail in Illinois. Groundbreaking for the Chicago – St. Louis line began in 2010.
Amtrak will be publishing new schedules for their service. You can find them on the Amtrak website. Cities served in the WAND News viewing area by Lincoln Service trains are Springfield, Bloomington and Lincoln.
