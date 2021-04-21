QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) - An Adams County animal breeder faces criminal charges after hundreds of animals were rescued from her facility.
Over 300 animals, including more than 120 dogs and 137 cats, were rescued in 2020 from Hapke Bernese Mountain Dog Breeding. Several shelters around the state then began taking care of the animals, which Springfield Animal Protective League Executive Director Deana Corbin said "came out of a bad situation."
Sally Westerhoff of the Quincy Humane Society said the animals were "dirty, covered in mud and feces, and dripping wet from wallowing in their own urine."
The Protective League is assisting the animals by giving them veterinary care, spaying and neutering them, and working to find them foster homes.
Clayton woman Andrea Hapke, 43, faces two misdemeanor counts of violation of animal owner duties, according to Adams County court records.
Court summons are set for May 12, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.