SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman faces aggravated animal cruelty charges after prosecutors said he left a dog abandoned in a residence.
The arrest of Taryn Goodwin, 30, follows the death of a dog kept at a residence in the 1200 block of East Ash St. in Springfield, prosecutors said in a press release. Goodwin is accused of abandoning the dog in the home without adequate access to food or water, resulting in the death.
WAND-TV first reported on the death of 4-year-old dog Sii Wednesday. The landlord of the property, Shane Sullivan, had said the tenants failed to pay rent for four months.
Sullivan had said he found a filthy home when he entered, including feces and trash, "like the dog had been eating anything it could."
Goodwin is charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to an animal and two counts of violation of owner's duties. The aggravated cruelty charge is a Class 4 felony count and carries a sentence of 1 to 3 years in prison. It is probation eligible. The violation charge is a Class B misdemeanor count and is punishable with up to six months in jail.
“The heartbreaking death of this animal was entirely preventable and unnecessary," said Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright. "There are criminal consequences for those who commit such inhumane acts of extreme cruelty against a defenseless animal.”
Springfield police and Sangamon County Animal Control were jointly involved in the investigation.
