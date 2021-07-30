MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of animal torture has been arrested in Mattoon.
Mattoon police said they arrested Erynn F. Johnson-Newburry, 19, at 12:35 p.m. on July 26 in the 1000 block of S. 17th St. He is accused of punching, kicking and biting a dog.
Police said he was seen throwing the dog to the ground.
The suspect was released on $0 bond after he was taken into Coles County custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.