DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A brand new headstone sits in Graceland Fairview Cemetery.
More than two years ago, Mariah Astramsky died and there’s only been a makeshift headstone, which was created by her mom, Jaime Crowe. The family was working slowly to pay off a headstone, but while mourning the loss of Mariah and her baby, it was hard, because people were walking on her grave.
Someone took notice of the makeshift memorial.
That person called the cemetery and told them they wanted to buy a headstone for the plot. That anonymous donor does not want to be known.
On Jan. 14, the beautiful donated headstone was placed. The family and mother were very emotional.
“It’s an amazing, wonderful (and) beautiful gift," said Crowe.
In addition, the family can not believe the generosity of the donor. They took to WAND News to say thank you. Crowe saying
“This is about the only way we're going to be able to say 'thank you' (from the) bottom of our hearts, me and my family ... thank you, thank you for what you done for us. It filled a hole in my heart (and) a gap that could never be filled otherwise.”
Mariah Astramsky’s family said they now have closure thanks to the kindness and selflessness of this person.