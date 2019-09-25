SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a three suspects who they said broke into a Springfield home and held people at gunpoint.
It happened Sept. 19 around 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of E. Stanford.
Three tall, thin, black men in their late teens or early 20s with their faces covered came into the home through a window.
All three were armed with handguns and held the people inside the home at gunpoint while they searched for items to steal.
The residents were put in a bedroom and told not to come out or they would be shot.
The suspects fled with stolen property.
If you have any information, you can stay completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.