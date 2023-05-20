MACON CO., Ill. (WAND) — An arrest has been made after a man was found dead in rural Oakley.
Deputies responded to the 4700 block of North Oakley Rd. in rural Oakley for a report of an injured person down on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a 33-year-old man who was already dead.
The man has been identified as Michael Cox.
Saturday, the sheriff's office says, 32 year old Scott Watson was arrested Friday night.
The Sheriff says, after an investigation it was determined Cox had been involved in a physical altercation with Watson.
The Sheriff's office is still investigating.
