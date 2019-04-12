DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Nine-year-old Lex Peck has two loves: rocks and Rocksy.
"Whenever I look back at the pictures we posted, she just looks adorable," Lex said.
Rocksy is Lex's 3-year-old beagle. The Pecks found her on a farm and bought her to nurse her back to health.
"The vet said if I didn't get her the day I got her, she wouldn't be alive today," Lex said. "She had been abused. She had a tick in her ear. She was very skinny."
Rocksy also had a heart condition and the only treatment for it is $40,000 and half a world away in China. To raise funds, Lex stepped his rock business into high gear.
Lex's Lucky Rocks started with just a rock tumbler and some stones Lex found outside. In a year, it's transformed into a business that takes in thousands of dollars — with every penny going toward helping Rocksy.
Lex's family has even gotten in on helping the dog. Lex's sister Arianna makes and sells buttons. His father Andrew Peck serves as chief chauffeur for the two entrepreneurs.
"When he's my age, [I want him] just to look back and remember all of the lives he's touched with this story and what he did for this dog," Andrew Peck said.
Lex's business has taken his rocks to places as far away as Italy. But no matter where he ships his stones, Lex hopes Rocksy's story will soften even the hardest of hearts.
"Hopefully they'll come and buy some stuff so I can raise a lot of money for her just to keep her happy," Lex said.
If you would like more information on Lex's Lucky Rocks or his sister's business, A. Button Girl, click on the business names.
Lex and Arianna will be showing and selling their products at the annual rock and gem show in Decatur. The show is at the Progress City Building near Richland Community College and will run from 10 to 5 Saturday and then 10 to 4 Sunday.