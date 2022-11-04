DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The third suspect in the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland was arrested.
According to Decatur Police, Omari C. Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday.
On August 14 at 3:50 a.m. Decatur Police responded to the 1100 block of W. Wood Street in reference to a person being shot. When officers arrived, the gunshot victim, Arrion L. McClelland, was located and transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital where he later died.
Detectives with the Decatur Police Department were assigned to investigate the incident. As a result of the investigation, Dionte A. Robinson and Kyle Escoe were previously taken into custody on arrest warrants for the charge of First Degree Murder.
Walker was arrested for First Degree Murder. He will be extradited back to Macon County at a later date.
