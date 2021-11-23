ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois will be cracking down during the holiday season on those who illegally park in spaces reserved for people with disabilities.
Secretary of State Jesse White and the Secretary of State police will be conducting parking stings at Illinois shopping malls in late 2021 to find violators. Those who are committing parking violations will be ticketed.
Drivers caught misusing a placard face a driver's license suspension of six months and a $600 fine. Using a deceased person's placard or a fraudulent placard is also punishable by a fine and license suspension.
"In 2019, there were 19 tickets issues statewide," said Secretary of State Spokesperson Beth Kaufman. "Secretary White is pleased about that because it shows that people are aware of the program and they are taking head and making sure those spots are available for those people who are in need."
You can report abuse of parking spaces by calling (217)785-0309. Callers must provide the placard and license plate numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.