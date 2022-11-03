CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Republican candidate for governor State Senator Darren Bailey voted Thursday in Clay County with his wife Cindy.
Senator Bailey is serving his first term as a State Senator and has previously served in the Illinois House. He is running against first term Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker.
It was one of the first appearances Bailey has made this week after receiving a telephone threat at his Springfield office from an individual who claimed he would torture and kill Bailey. A 21-year old Chicago man, Scott Lennox, has been arrested in connection with the threats.
