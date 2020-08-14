CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Ball-Chatham schools announced they will have an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss possible changes to the district's back-to-school plan.
An email notice from the district office said leaders will use the special virtual meeting to discuss a "proposed change in the district's Return to Learn plan." Specific details about what might change were not given.
When the district first revealed its plan, students had the option of choosing either an all-virtual option or a choice of half in-person and half virtual each day. Students would be assigned morning or afternoon sessions Monday through Thursday and be virtual the other half of the day. Fridays would be entirely virtual.
For virtual learners, the district said it has planned to assign one district teacher per grade level or content area to have only virtual teaching. This teacher would have live classes on the same schedule as in-person learning. The district said there will be synchronous and asynchronous expectations.
The special meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday. The meeting can be watched as it happens on YouTube Live, with the link posted on the district's website and on the Boarddocs agenda page by Sunday afternoon.
Further details about Ball-Chatham's back to school plan can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.