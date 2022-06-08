(WAND) - If you own a barn, you could make a difference for a local cat!
Local animal shelters are looking for barn owners as more feral cats continue to fill their facilities. These cats would not make good house cats, but can have healthy lives as "barn cats."
Program organizers called this kind of setup a win-win for barn owners and the animals.
"The cats are wild," said barn cat program manager Sarah Moore. "They're probably never going to be friendly with people, so we take them from animal control, get them fixed and find somebody who is looking for mousers at their farm or stable or warehouse, or just a shed."
The Animal Protective League prefers the cats going to rural areas where they can be far away from cars and neighbors.
