CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A coffee shop in the Champaign area is closing its doors, according to an announcement on Facebook.
Biggby Coffee, which has operated since 2013 at an address located at 401 S. Mattis Ave. in Champaign, will be open for the final time on Sunday. Franchise owner Jim Goetz said Thursday afternoon the decision to close was caused by “competition and new upcoming state regulations”.
That competition includes a recently opened Dunkin’ Donuts on West Springfield Avenue and a planned Starbucks, which is scheduled to open this fall at the Springfield and Mattis corner in Champaign.
“I cannot think of a way to express the literal joy, laughter, blood, sweat and tears that (have) gone into serving the wonderful people here in Champaign,” he said. “I feel blessed for all of the connections and friends I have made over the last eight years.”
Goetz also thanked people for bringing him into their lives through the coffee shop and supporting his family with their business.
“The toughest part of this closure is I feel that I am taking a home away from some people, and for that I am sorry,” he added.
