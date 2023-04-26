SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Many people frequently use rideshare services like Uber and Lyft to get places safely, but you may not know that those companies are currently not liable if you're injured or attacked during a trip in Illinois.
Sen. Robert Martwick (D-Chicago) said Wednesday that rideshares should be on the same playing field as other common carriers like trains and buses.
Illinois granted a civil liability exemption to Uber and Lyft nearly a decade ago. However, sponsors and advocates argue that exemption harms public safety.
Massachusetts, California, and Georgia have passed similar plans to hold rideshare companies to the same standards as taxi companies.
"Having the highest duty of care will ensure that these rideshare companies do take that accountability, including vicarious liability in the event that there is something like a sexual assault or other violent assault," said Patrick Salvi Jr, President of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association.
Martwick told the Senate Executive Committee that Lyft and the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce have removed their opposition to the bill.
House Bill 2231 passed out of the Senate Executive Committee on a 8-3 vote and now heads to the Senate floor. If approved, the proposal will head back to the House for concurrence.
The law would take effect on January 1. Representatives previously approved the plan on a 73-36 vote when it had an immediate effective date.
